The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19): Key Facts and What It Means for People with Cancer

Summary

The 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been in the news a lot lately. MSK Chief Medical Epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Mini Kamboj shares some facts about COVID-19 and what people with cancer should know.

What are coronaviruses, and what is different about COVID-19?

Coronaviruses make up a large family of viruses that have been around for years. They were first identified and described in the 1960s. I tell my patients they probably have already encountered a coronavirus at some point in their lives.

COVID-19 is a new strain that has potential to cause more severe illness. It is thought to have originated in animals before spreading to humans, similar to two other well-known coronaviruses, SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome). COVID-19 was first identified in humans in Wuhan, China, in 2019.

How does COVID-19 spread?

COVID-19 spreads from person to person through droplets when a person with it coughs or sneezes close to another person, like the way the common cold or flu spreads.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 causes flu-like symptoms. These may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. It can cause serious problems, such as pneumonia and even death, especially in older people and people with other health problems, including cancer.

Are there special concerns for people with cancer?

Mini Kamboj

People with cancer often have weakened immune systems. This is referred to as being immunocompromised. For people with cancer, the weakness is usually due to treatment for their cancer, such as a bone marrow transplant for blood cancer or intensive chemotherapy for certain types of leukemia. But people can also become immunocompromised from intense radiation therapy or surgery. We urge people with cancer and their family members to be especially vigilant about avoiding any infection. Take precautionary measures, particularly frequent handwashing.

At present, people with cancer are at a very low risk for being infected by COVID-19. I remind people that the flu is much more dangerous because it is far more widespread, which is why it is important for people to get the flu shot. In addition, people with cancer should ensure that all healthy people around them — family, spouse, kids — are up to date on their vaccinations to reduce their risk from all infectious diseases.

What steps can I take to help prevent myself from getting infected with COVID-19?

You can protect yourself from COVID-19 the same way you would from all respiratory infections, like the common cold or flu. Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water, or use an antibacterial hand gel. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. When possible, avoid crowded areas and sick people. Keep shared spaces clean, especially if there is a sick person around you, by wiping down desks, countertops, doorknobs, and other shared surfaces with a disinfectant.

Should I wear a face mask for protection against COVID-19?

Health officials do not recommend that people wear face masks. It is far more important and effective to wash hands often. The people who urgently need masks are healthcare workers, and officials are concerned that a shortage could be created if people in the general public start wearing them.

For anyone wanting to learn more about COVID-19, I recommend visiting the COVID-19 web pages of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York City Department of Health.

