Kravis WiSE Symposium Continues with Guest Speaker, Akiko Iwasaki, PhD

MSK recently announced the inaugural Kravis WiSE symposium, a series of lectures from Kravis WiSE fellowship winners and iconic women in science and medicine. The Kravis WiSE symposium is part of the Marie-Josée Kravis Women in Science Endeavor (WiSE), designed to provide financial and professional support to women scientists pursuing biomedical research at MSK, pledging its commitment to gender equity in science and paving the way for more women to become leaders in their field.

The July 13 lecture features guest speaker, Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology; Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Yale University School of Medicine; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Dr. Iwasaki will be presenting “Sex Differences in COVID-19 Immune Responses.” This installment of the series will be hosted by MSK’s Yael David, PhD. The Yael David Lab at SKI develops and applies methods in chemical biology toward studying epigenetic regulation and its correlation with disease states.

This lecture will be broadcast as part of the MSK Science Spotlight series, which is available via livestream and open to all.