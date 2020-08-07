Navigating Cancer Care Throughout COVID-19

Audio | 27:42 On July 30, a panel of MSK experts answered your questions about starting or continuing your cancer treatment in the current environment. Video Details

During an Information Session for patients and caregivers, a team of experts at Memorial Sloan Kettering shared their insights on navigating cancer care in the current environment.

Members of the MSK community joined the session to have their most pressing questions answered. Topics ranged from what makes someone vulnerable to COVID-19, to the precautions MSK has put in place to keep our patients and staff safe, to the latest news on the vaccine front. The panel was moderated by Lisa DeAngelis, MD, Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer at MSK. It featured experts specializing in Surgery, Nursing, and Infectious Disease.

“Treating your cancer is the best possible thing that you can do for your long-term health,” commented panelist Tobias Hohl, MD, PhD, Chief of the Infectious Disease Service at MSK. “We have looked very carefully at our cancer therapies and found that receiving appropriate cancer therapy is safe even in the COVID-era and generally does not worsened outcomes of COVID if a patient develops COVID. So it’s very important to undergo treatment for your cancer for your long-term health.”

MSK plans to continue these Patient Information Sessions on a regular basis to help address concerns from our larger community on a variety of cancer-related issues. Information on upcoming sessions and a recording of previous sessions can be heard on our website here.