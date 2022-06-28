Rise and Shine

Popular culture perpetuates stereotypes of the midlife crisis; think of the common saying, “over-the-hill.” Anthony Lockett-Larsen is anything but cliché. Months shy of his 49th birthday, he is living his best life.



To wit: Anthony says he “has found his forever job.” As Manager of Gift Administration at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Anthony oversees a team of six who help ensure the donor support MSK receives is processed and allocated properly across the organization. “It is such a blessing when people get paid to do what they love,” Anthony says. “I am thankful to be one of those people. I was created for this work.”



Anthony joined MSK in 2021, after more than eight years working at a leading university and healthcare organization. He says he was struck immediately by the MSK Giving community’s impact and how its support makes possible MSK’s world-class cancer care and research. “We’ve had people donate a $1 gift because that is all they could give,” Anthony says. “There is no quantifying that generosity of spirit.”



He adds: “It is so satisfying to know that everything we’re doing at MSK is to help someone. I read the testimonials and heartfelt letters [written by] patients and their loved ones about the care they received here. They are so grateful for their second — and sometimes third or fourth — chance on life. How can you not be grateful and humbled to be part of something so momentous?”

Survive and Thrive

Anthony knows firsthand about new leases on life. In July 2021, he completed gastric sleeve surgery and has since lost 100 pounds. He also is a “long-term HIV survivor” — he contracted the virus in 2001.



“I’m the healthiest, happiest I’ve ever been,” Anthony says. “With today’s medical advances, drug therapies, and healthy living, you shouldn’t have to [die from HIV/AIDS-related illnesses]. That was part of my motivation for having the surgery. I wanted to be someone who was walking completely in his purpose. To do that, I had to be the change I was seeking and practice what I was preaching about living a healthy life.”



That purpose includes raising awareness about HIV/AIDS. Anthony volunteers for Thrive Support Services (TSS), an Atlanta-based nonprofit for Black same-gender-loving (SGL) men living with HIV. He also participates in TSS’ Silver Lining Project, a social and support group. Both aim to care, comfort, and advocate for HIV-positive SGLs and their allies.



“The stigma of potentially being HIV-positive stops a lot of people from asking the right questions,” Anthony says. “You have to educate yourself on everything related to this disease. Part of that is being safe and conscious about who you are partnering with — surround yourself with positivity, light, and the love of those you’ve been blessed to choose as family.”



He adds: “We can’t just educate those who are infected by HIV; we also have to educate those close to us who are affected by their loved one having HIV.”

‘Truly Blossom’

Being HIV-positive has been life-changing in other ways. In 2002, Anthony fulfilled a dream of moving to New York City from Atlanta, his hometown. There he sought HIV treatment, as well as preventive and supportive care. He also found himself. New York City helped Anthony, who is openly gay, “truly blossom” and “make friends who have become my chosen family.”



Raised in the church, Anthony didn’t come out until he was almost 21, as he was “extremely sheltered” and “didn’t know there were other gay people in the world”: “I didn’t even know there was a word for what I was. I thought I was the only one.”



He explains: “I knew I was different, and it wasn’t something I could share with other people. I knew my family’s stance and strict Pentecostal beliefs and that I couldn’t live authentically. … I was a shadow of myself for a very long time — and very unhappy.”



Anthony’s diagnosis helped him build stronger ties with his biological family, particularly his mom, whom he considers his best friend and lovingly refers to as Lady. She was with Anthony the day doctors told him he had HIV. “Since then, no matter what, I’ve always tried to be transparent with my family about who I love and my life in general,” he says.

We Are Family

Anthony (left) and Earl (right) at Anthony’s sister’s wedding

Today, Anthony’s family has “[open] arms, love, and support” — which includes his husband, Earl. The couple met at church 17 years ago and haven’t been apart since. They were married in 2013. “We rarely argue. We don’t go to bed angry. The secret is we have always been committed to the commitment itself — it is bigger than both of us,” he explains.



A “quintessential Southern family,” Anthony and Earl enjoy hosting gatherings, such as Sunday dinners, at their home in Atlanta, where they’ve lived since 2021. Much of the couple’s time is “centered around our kids” — sons Demarcus, 9, and Miles, 8, who are Anthony’s biological nephews. Demarcus came to them when he was 1 year old; Miles, the day he was born.



One of the family’s favorite pastimes is Friday movie night. They pop popcorn, build a fort out of pillows and blankets, and watch a movie of the boys’ choosing. “That is our sacred time, just the four of us,” Anthony says.

Importance of Pride Month

Anthony (left) and Earl (right) with sons, Miles (front left) and Demarcus (front right)

For Anthony, there still is a need for businesses and the media to tell more diverse and inclusive stories about the LGBTQ+ community. “We don’t see families that look like us,” Anthony says. “I rarely see two Black men with children, especially two boys. We need to change that.”



Anthony and Earl make it a priority to have honest conversations with their sons and let them know there is a network of people who care for them deeply. “My boys will always know their place in the world — that they are loved, and that [Earl and I] will always be extremely supportive of their goals,” Anthony says. “You treat people the way you, in turn, want to be treated. That is how I have lived my life.”

