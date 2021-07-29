Telemundo’s hoy Día Spotlights MSK and Addresses Access to Care at Comprehensive Cancer Centers

On July 27, 2021, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was prominently featured on Telemundo’s morning show, hoy Día, in a segment about why patients should seek specialized care at a comprehensive cancer center. The segment positioned MSK as a leader in cancer care while highlighting our specialized care and personal approach and challenging the misperception that comprehensive cancer centers such as MSK are not easily accessible for cancer patients.

Senior National Correspondent for NBC News, Kate Snow, sat down with an MSK patient of Jamie Chaft, MD, who recounted her seamless and positive experience receiving specialized treatment for her lung cancer during the pandemic. Kate also spoke with Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD, who was featured in the segment providing guidance for patients who are newly diagnosed and explaining the benefits of a specialized cancer center such as MSK.

As Dr. Reidy-Lagunes explained, ” our doors are open to anyone who has a cancer diagnosis.” For more information on becoming a patient at MSK, see here.