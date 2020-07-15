Third Installment of Kravis WiSE Symposium Features Guest Speaker, Ashani Weeraratna, PhD

The July 15 Kravis WiSE Symposium lecture features Ashani Weeraratna, PhD, Chair, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. This is the third Kravis WiSE symposium in a series of four online lectures. The symposium is part of the Marie-Josée Kravis Women in Science Endeavor (WiSE), designed to provide financial and professional support to women scientists pursuing biomedical research at MSK, pledging its commitment to gender equity in science and paving the way for more women to become leaders in their field.

Dr. Weeraratna will present, “A Wrinkle in TIME: How Age-Related Changes in the Tumor and Immune Microenvironment Drive Tumor Progression.” The event will be hosted by MSK physician-scientist Richard White, MD, PhD. Dr. White is a gastrointestinal oncologist and head of the Richard White Lab, which uses the zebrafish to dissect interactions between tumor cells and the microenvironment that promote metastasis.

This lecture will be broadcast as part of the MSK Science Spotlight series, which is available via livestream and open to all.