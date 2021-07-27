U.S. News & World Report Ranks MSK in 7 Subspecialties

In addition to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center being ranked number two for cancer care, seven of its subspecialty services earned distinguished rankings in the 2021-2022 U.S. News & World Report annual listing of Best Hospitals.

As the publication notes, hospitals that rank nationally in any specialty have particular expertise in treating the most complex and demanding cases that can arise in that area.

Consistent with years past, MSK’s ear, nose, and throat; gynecologic; and urologic care teams were recognized as top leaders in the nation. In total, the report recognized us in seven subspecialty categories, including improved rankings in 2021-2022 for gastroenterology and GI surgery as well as geriatrics. The rankings are below:

#1 Ear, Nose, and Throat

#2 Gynecology

#3 Urology

#18 Diabetes & Endocrinology

#22 Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

#24 Pulmonary & Lung Surgery

#41 Geriatrics

In addition, MSK’s neurology and neurosurgery, colon cancer surgery, and lung cancer surgery services were again recognized as high performing.

Learn more about MSK’s commitment to advancing patient care and the stories behind our rankings, as well as the announcement of our best hospital distinction.