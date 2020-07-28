U.S. News & World Report Ranks MSK in 8 Subspecialties

In addition to being ranked number two for cancer care, eight Memorial Sloan Kettering subspecialty services earned rankings in this year’s U.S. News & World Report annual listing of Best Hospitals.

Hospitals that rank nationally in any specialty have particular expertise in treating the most complex and demanding cases that can arise in that area, the publication notes.

As in years past, MSK’s urologic; ear, nose, and throat; and gynecologic care teams were recognized as top leaders in the nation. In total, the report recognized MSK in eight subspecialty categories, three of those for the first time: diabetes and endocrinology, pulmonary and lung surgery, and nephrology. The rankings are below:

#2 Ear, Nose, and Throat

#2 Urology

#3 Gynecology

#17 Diabetes & Endocrinology

#24 Pulmonary & Lung Surgery

#26 Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

#27 Nephrology

#43 Geriatrics

In addition, MSK’s neurology and neurosurgery, colon cancer surgery, and lung cancer surgery fields were recognized as high performing.

Learn more about MSK’s dedication to advancing patient care here. Read the news release here.