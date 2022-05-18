What MSK Patients Need To Know About the Worldwide CT Contrast Media Shortage

You may have heard recently about a worldwide shortage of the contrast media used in some CT scans. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) is experiencing a shortage as well, though we still have contrast media available for patients who need it.

If you have a CT scan scheduled in the next few weeks, your doctors and nurses will decide what is medically appropriate and safe for your upcoming scan.

Hedi Hricak, Chair of the Department of Radiology, answers questions you may have about this shortage and getting scanned at MSK.

What is CT contrast media, and why is there a shortage?

CT contrast media is given intravenously (by IV) or as a drink to make organs, tissues, and blood vessels stand out during a scan. It lets doctors see more clearly what is going on inside the body. CT contrast media is also commonly referred to as iodinated contrast media, contrast dye, or X-ray dye.

There is a shortage in the U.S. and around the world due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China, where most contrast media is produced.

Back to top

What does the CT contrast media shortage mean for me?

If you have a CT scan scheduled in the next few weeks, your care team may talk to you about one of the following options:

Your CT scan may be done without contrast media if your care team decides it is safe and effective. The type of scan you receive may change. Your MSK care team may decide to use MRI or nuclear medicine imaging methods if those will be more effective than a CT scan without contrast media. Your scan may be rescheduled. Your MSK care team may decide to delay your scan several weeks. If you are contacted to reschedule, it’s because your MSK care team has confirmed that your CT scan is not urgent. You will have a CT scan with contrast media if your care team feels it is needed. We have a supply of contrast media for patients whose scans require it.

Back to top

Is it safe for the type of scan I get to be changed or for my scan to be delayed?

Your care team will always do what is in your best medical interest. Your doctor will evaluate your entire medical situation before changing your scan.

Back to top

Can I get my CT scan somewhere else?

No. This is a worldwide shortage, and almost all hospitals and radiology practices are affected.

As MSK is a large hospital, we have enough contrast material to use for patients who need scans most urgently.

Back to top

You can contact your primary MSK doctor with any questions about how this shortage might affect you.

Back to top

How long will this shortage last?

Our best estimate — based on information from our suppliers — is that the shortage will last until mid or late June.

Back to top