Forbes Names MSK One of America’s Best Employers

MSK has been named one of the top employers in the country, according to Forbes magazine’s 2022 list of America’s Best Large Employers. MSK placed at no. 4 out of 500 employers with more than 5,000 employees.

MSK was featured on previous Forbes’ Best Employers lists but this is the highest placement it has achieved since claiming the no. 9 spot in 2016.

“I am very pleased that MSK has been included on Forbes’ 2022 Best Employers list,” said Craig B. Thompson, MSK’s President and CEO. “I thank all of our employees for creating such an extraordinary environment at MSK — not only for our patients and families, but for each of us as well. I am privileged to work alongside such an exceptional group of people.”

Forbes created the list in partnership with market research firm Statista. They conducted an independent survey of approximately 60,000 Americans working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. Employers were ranked based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

One thousand employers across 25 industries are recognized on two lists, one for large and one for midsize employers.

MSK is the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center and employs more than 21,000 people at its locations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and New Jersey. The cancer center has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, innovative research, and outstanding educational programs.

“MSK deeply cares for and supports its employees in all dimensions of their lives—as professionals, as caregivers, as students, as patients and as human beings—and strives to help them thrive in each of these areas,” said Leslie Ballantyne, Vice President of HR Legal & Regulatory Affairs.

MSK is one of 52 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers known for its collaboration — amongst doctors and scientists, and its care providers — which enables pioneering research and therapies that are transforming cancer care.

“At MSK, every person makes an invaluable contribution to our collective mission. That’s why we are committed to supporting, empowering, and investing in everyone on our team,” said Kerry Bessey, Chief Human Resources Officer. “MSK’s team members are at the heart of everything we do. This Forbes recognition is a testament to how all of us continue to encourage and inspire one another.”

Leslie Ballantyne, MSK’s Vice President of HR Legal & Regulatory Affairs, spoke with Forbes about how MSK supports employees.