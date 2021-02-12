Health Equity and Cancer— A conversation with Al Roker and Dr. Carol Brown

When beloved TV anchor Al Roker of NBC News’ TODAY publicly announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, it didn’t just raise awareness of the disease—it also cast a spotlight on the harsh disparities in care and outcomes that many people of color suffer with cancer.
Making health care more accessible for Black people and others who suffer from disparities has been the life’s work of Dr. Carol Brown, a gynecological cancer surgeon and Chief Health Equity Officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering where she holds the Nicholls-Biondi Chair for Health Equity. Dr. Brown and Mr. Roker met on video to discuss health care disparities, the higher risk that Black people face for some cancers, the importance of men—especially Black men—getting cancer screenings, and much more.