MSK Healthcare Heroes roll up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Healthcare Heroes are rolling up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccination is our best shot at controlling/ ending this global pandemic and helping protect our immunocompromised patients, their families, MSK staff, and our community.

“We are encouraged by the demonstrated safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be approved by the FDA soon,” said Craig B. Thompson, MD, president and CEO of MSK. “The Pfizer vaccine was approved after successful large-scale trials with more than 43,000 volunteer participants, rigorous peer review by independent scientists, and adherence to FDA regulatory standards.”

“Everyone wants to get back to living a normal life, but in order to do that we have to actively make changes. I think that this is a big step, not only in history, but it’s the first step that’s going to help us get back to living a normal life,” said an MSK Healthcare Hero who received the vaccine.

While vaccine distribution is a significant step forward in combating this virus, it is critically important that we all continue to follow all health and safety guidelines, including wearing masks, regularly washing your hands, and adhering to social distancing.

