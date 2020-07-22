MSK Kids and Staff Dance Through 2020 with a “Mask-erade” Prom

This year has been unprecedented in many ways, but it hasn’t stopped our MSK Kids and MSK Staff from celebrating and dancing! Each year, MSK Kids hosts MSK Kids Prom – an event where patients and staff wear fancy dresses, suits and their best face paint and dance the day away. After careful thought about how to capture the essence of prom this year, MSK Kids staff made some clever tweaks and a few adjustments to host the ultimate “mask-erade” prom.

“MSK Kids Prom is such a fun event each year,” said Nina J. Pickett, Senior Director of MSK Kids. “While this year we couldn’t hold our usual festivities and party in person, we are so glad that our patients and staff could still find a creative way to celebrate and express themselves and have a little bit of fun in these challenging times. For us, it really is a great reminder that we really are all in this together.”

Check out our 2020 MSK Kids “Mask-erade” Prom. Learn more about MSK Kids here.