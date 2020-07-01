An MSK Update for Donors with Dr. Lisa DeAngelis

On Wednesday, July 1 at 2pm, join us for Advancing Our Mission: An MSK Update for Donors. This conversation with Dr. Lisa DeAngelis, Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Physician-In-Chief and Chief Medical Officer, will cover how MSK is caring for patients in today’s complex world while building for the future and how donor support is crucial to advancing our mission. Dr. DeAngelis will also answer questions submitted by MSK donors.

In addition, she will discuss the importance of seeking cancer care and getting screened for cancer now that we have flattened the COVID-19 curve in our region, as well as MSK’s stance on equality, diversity, and inclusion.

This Donor Update complements MSK’s recent Patient Information Sessions, which aim to help address concerns from our larger community on a variety of cancer-related issues, particularly as they relate to COVID-19. Recent Patient Information Sessions have covered colorectal cancer and digestive health, blood cancers and bone marrow transplants, cancer surgery, and breast cancer and breast health.