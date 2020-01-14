Memorial Sloan Kettering Appoints Roxanne Taylor as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Roxanne Taylor

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has appointed Roxanne Taylor as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective February 3. In this role, Ms. Taylor will be responsible for shaping and enhancing the MSK brand and will be accountable for building the long-term equity of the brand with all stakeholders.

An accomplished and recognized marketing professional, Ms. Taylor has more than three decades of experience helping the world’s biggest companies build their brands and tell their stories on a global stage. During 23 years at Accenture — including more than ten years as chief marketing and communications officer — her vision and leadership helped shape the company’s business and brand strategy, and her accomplishments include the company’s growth into one of the world’s leading brands, powered by innovation and operating at the center of the digital economy.

Most recently, Ms. Taylor’s extensive leadership and digital transformation experience have made her a leading boardroom adviser and director for innovative technology companies. She serves as a director of Whalar, a creative and technology-driven influencer marketing solution; Pure Storage, a provider of all-flash data hardware and software solutions; and OpenX, the world’s largest independent advertising exchange. Ms. Taylor also serves on the boards of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants, Reporters Without Borders, and the US chapter of Reporters Sans Frontières, one of the world’s largest press freedom nongovernmental organizations.

Ms. Taylor has been named one of Forbes’s “World’s Most Influential CMOs,” included in FierceCMO’s “B2B CMOs to Watch,” and selected for a Changing the Game Award by the Advertising Women of New York (now called She Runs It). She is a member of the Arthur W. Page Society, the Committee of 200, and the Women’s Forum. Ms. Taylor is a graduate of the University of Maryland in College Park.

“Roxanne brings deep and invaluable expertise to this important role, and her impressive track record ensures that she will successfully position MSK in an ever-changing healthcare landscape,” said Craig B. Thompson, MD, president and CEO of MSK. “I am delighted to welcome Roxanne to MSK. I know that her leadership, combined with her deep passion for making a difference, will enable us to effectively deliver MSK’s mission and message to all our stakeholders, especially patients and their families who entrust us with their care.”

Working closely with MSK leadership, Ms. Taylor will bring a fresh perspective to communicating the critical components of MSK’s global mission to discover new strategies to prevent, control, and ultimately cure all cancers. Using her experience building highly successful teams and stakeholder engagement platforms, she will develop and execute a sophisticated marketing and communications strategy for MSK, with accountability for building the long-term equity of the MSK brand, the patient and employee experience, and the institution’s reputation. She will lead an integrated marketing and communications function that will help grow and differentiate MSK’s brand presence worldwide.

“I’m honored to join Memorial Sloan Kettering, a world-renowned institution and iconic brand that is changing how the world understands, diagnoses, and treats cancer,” said Ms. Taylor. “MSK has an outstanding reputation for innovation, research, and exceptional patient care. I am excited to join this incredible team and look forward to supporting the vital work of bringing the MSK mission to life in new and dynamic ways.”