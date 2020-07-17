AACR Virtual Meeting: COVID-19 and Cancer: Physician-in-Chief Lisa DeAngelis Featured on Forum About Getting Patients Back to the Clinic

Thousands of oncology experts from around the world will tune in virtually July 20-22 for the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Meeting: COVID-19 and Cancer. This special AACR conference will focus on emerging data in basic, clinical, and epidemiologic research related to COVID-19 and cancer.

On Tuesday, July 21 at 1:05 p.m. ET, Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer Lisa M. DeAngelis, MD, will participate in a forum entitled “How Will We Bring Patients Back to the Clinic?” This session, including experts from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, University of North Carolina, and Vall d’Hebron University Hospital (VHIR), will focus on how to safely bring patients to the clinic so they can receive vital cancer screenings and care.

Additionally, on Monday, July 20 at 10:50 a.m. ET, MSK Medical Oncology Fellow Jia Luo, will present research on COVID-19 in patients with lung cancers in New York City, during the Symposium 2: Effects of Cancer Immunotherapies on Patients with Covid-19 (With and Without Cancer).

Register for this virtual meeting here. For more information, contact mcnamarn@mskcc.org and spencea3@mskcc.org. Follow the meeting live on Twitter using the hashtag #AACRCovid and follow MSK on Twitter at @sloan_kettering.