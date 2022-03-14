Atefeh Riazi Named 2022 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Most Influential Women in Health IT Award Recipient

Atefeh “Atti” Riazi, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Health Information and Management System Society (HIMSS) Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards.

The award celebrates influential women at all stages of their career progressions. This recognition also honors individuals who harness the power of information and technology to transform health and healthcare; are unique among power lists and award programs and are inclusive of all women of influence in the health information and technology field. Ms. Riazi is one of six recipients who received this year’s prestigious award.

“I am truly honored to be among this group of exceptional leaders being recognized for contributions in technology in the health information space,” said Ms. Riazi. “My hope is to inspire young women with an interest in the field.”

As Chief Information Officer at MSK, Ms. Riazi oversees the integration of data and technology resources across MSK and manages the data and digital platforms that enable MSK to meet critical patient care and research objectives. Under her leadership at MSK, she has helped guide MSK’s overall digital transformation by supporting and updating crucial technology platforms, including network infrastructure, applications, network, system security, integration, and data analytics.

Prior to her role at MSK, Ms. Riazi held the post of Assistant Secretary‐General and Chief Information Technology Officer of the United Nations, transforming the technology function into a strategic partner. Riazi is also the Executive Director of the nonprofit CIOs Without Borders.

