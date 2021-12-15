Chief Operating Officer Kathryn Martin Receives Distinguished Leadership Honor

Kathryn Martin, Chief Operating Officer of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, was selected to receive this year’s The Leon J. Warshaw Leadership in Healthcare Award from the Northeast Business Group on Health (NEGBH). The award celebrates extraordinary service, leadership, and commitment in creating a healthy workforce and improving the healthcare system.

The NEGBH is a non-profit coalition of employers, providers, insurers and other key stakeholders working together to improve healthcare quality at a cost that people can afford. NEGBH has a longstanding relationship with Memorial Sloan Kettering and looks to MSK for guidance in developing its employer-directed toolkits.

NEGBH members were the first to participate in the MSK Direct program, which provides employees and their families with a streamlined, facilitated pathway to effective and compassionate care at MSK’s own facilities and in collaboration with doctors around the country. Since launching in 2016, MSK Direct has grown to serve 4.5 million people through 127 employers and labor unions.