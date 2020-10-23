A Deeper Look into ‘Clouds’: An End of Life Conversation Featuring MSK’s Natassia Singh, RN

Despite the enormity of a terminal cancer diagnosis, finding a sense of meaning and joy in the final stages of life is possible. For many people, this can be a difficult and frightening place to be but finding and maintaining peace at the end of life can open opportunities to both give and receive comfort.

On Saturday, October 24, at 4:00 pm ET, MSK ICU Nurse, Natassia Singh, will take part in a one-hour panel discussion focusing on the challenges and gifts of end of life clinical care produced by the EOL Collective, an organization that provides community tools, content and thought leadership for end of life matters. These difficult themes are explored and brought to life in the new Disney+ movie ‘Clouds,” a poignant story about a teenager with a rare bone cancer. The story offers a look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last.

Ms. Singh, RN will be part of a discussion with the film’s Director, Justin Baldoni, and Adrienne Boissy, Chief Experience Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. This one-hour conversation will use themes in the film to address the current state of end of life care in the US.

At MSK, our Supportive Care Service provides expert care for the symptoms of cancer and its treatment. We also support clear communication between patients, their families, and the care team. In addition, we make sure that cancer care matches up with patients’ priorities and values. We help patients cope with any anxiety, depression, or other emotions about their cancer diagnosis and treatment. We also help them meet spiritual needs.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this very important discussion. As nurses and, especially as MSK nurses, we strive not only to deliver the highest quality of care, but care that is compassionate and sees the patient as a whole,” said Natassia Singh, RN. “I hope to represent the nurse’s view of care delivery here at MSK and I hope to show that we care with our hearts and souls, not just our hands. My wish is to show that I am among some of the most inspiring care partners.”

The event will be moderated by Michael Hebb, founder of DeathOverDinner.org and EOL Collective and will also include special guest, Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, founder of End Well. This event is free. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3j10RNm