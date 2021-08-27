Forbes Names MSK a Top Employer in New York State

Forbes has named MSK one of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2021. MSK ranked #15 across all companies and industries in New York State (NYS) and #2 in the NYS Healthcare & Social Industry. Earlier this year, Forbes ranked MSK #17 on its list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

While MSK is recognized around the world as an outstanding cancer center, it has been based in New York City for more than 130 years and employs thousands of people in the state. All MSK employees, regardless of their role, contribute to an exceptional experience for patients and caregivers.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list after surveying 80,000 U.S. employees across 25 industries. They collected direct and indirect recommendations from employees and asked about all aspects of their experience, including working conditions, salary, growth opportunities, and diversity.