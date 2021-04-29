MSK Ranks in Top 20 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers For Diversity

Forbes has named Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, ranking the organization #17 out of 500 companies, and the second highest ranked hospital. It’s MSK’s second year on the fourth annual list.

“At MSK, we’re committed to ensuring that everyone – including our staff, patients, and the community we serve – feels respected and welcomed. We want to be a place where our differences are celebrated, valued, and embraced,” said Tomya Watt, MSK’s Chief Diversity Officer. “We truly believe that together, we are stronger.”

Forbes partnered with a market research firm to survey 50,000 Americans working for companies with more than 1,000 employees to identify organizations that are most committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. They also considered the diversity of an organization’s leaders and executives and ED&I initiatives, among other factors.

For several years, MSK has put an increased focus on bringing its equality, diversity and inclusion values to life, including introducing organization-wide mandatory ED&I learning programs and workshops, creating new departments and leadership roles to advance ED&I goals, and growing employee councils to ensure everyone has a voice and seat at the table.

MSK continues to explore ways of diversifying its workforce, leaders, and network of suppliers and ensuring its world-class cancer care is equally accessible to all. Read more about equality, diversity, and inclusion at MSK.