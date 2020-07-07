Inaugural Kravis WiSE Symposium Features Fellowship Winners

MSK has recently announced the establishment of the Marie-Josée Kravis Women in Science Endeavor (WiSE) to provide financial and professional support to women scientists pursuing biomedical research at MSK, pledging its commitment to gender equity in science and paving the way for more women to become leaders in their field.

The inaugural Kravis WiSE Symposium will take place virtually July 8-20, 2020. Each talk will be broadcast as part of the MSK Science Spotlight series, which is available via livestream and open to all.

The July 8 lecture will feature Kravis WiSE Graduate and Postdoctoral Fellowship winners:

Linde Miles, PhD; Sahana Rao; Mohita Tagore, PhD

Additional Kravis WiSE lectures will take place on July 13, 15 and 20 and will feature iconic women of science and medicine including: Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, Yale University and Howard Hughes Medical Institute (July 13); Ashani Weeraratna, PhD, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health (July 15); and Viviane Tabar, MD, Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at MSK and Member of the Cancer Biology and Genetics Program at SKI (July 20).

