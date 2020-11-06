Lisa M. DeAngelis, MD, Awarded Oligo Nation’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer Lisa M. DeAngelis, MD, has been awarded Oligo Nation’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her leadership in the field of neuro-oncology. MSK registered nurse, Elizabeth Schille, RN, OCN, was also honored with Oligo Nation’s Compassionate Care Award. Schilles has worked in both the inpatient and outpatient clinic setting at MSK for 20 years.

“I am deeply touched to receive this award from Oligo Nation,” said Dr. DeAngelis. “No one wins such an award alone. I have been privileged to work with an extraordinary team of physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, trainees and administrators at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – all of whom are dedicated to providing the very best care to our patients who suffer with a brain tumor, such as an oligodendroglioma.”

For more than 30 years, research has shown that oligodendroglioma is uniquely sensitive to treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. More recently, researchers have come to understand the biologic underpinning of that sensitivity, and specifically the critical role that the IDH mutation plays in this disease. It has taken decades of hard scientific work to make such observations, and most importantly, to develop novel treatments with inhibitors of the IDH mutation that are now proving effective in clinical trials. At MSK, Chair of the Department of Neurology Dr. Ingo K. Mellinghoff, MD, FACP is leading these efforts.

Oligo Nation was founded in 2014 to bring the oligodendroglioma community together and mobilize around funding medical research for new and more effective treatments.