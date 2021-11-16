Mike Czumak Named to Crain’s Notable Veterans Executives List

Crain’s New York Business announced that MSK’s Mike Czumak, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, is included on its 2021 Notable Veterans Executive List. The list celebrates remarkable leaders in New York City who have brought the best of their military experience and training to their work.

Mike started at MSK in 2010 and became its first Chief Information Security Officer in 2015. Since then, Mike has developed and grown a comprehensive enterprise security program aimed at reducing risk and introducing new capabilities. Recently, his team led pandemic-response efforts to provide quick and secure remote access to 12,000 employees and, together with Human Resources, introduced MSK’s first remote new-employee onboarding process. Mike also serves as the executive sponsor of MSK’s Veterans Engaged Towards Employee Resources and Networking (VETERaN) Employee Resource Network (ERN).

Prior to joining MSK, Mike was a Communications Officer in the United States Air Force where he was in charge of IT infrastructure and operations in support of the nation’s B-2 stealth bomber mission. He earned his Master of Science degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology and went on to lead multiple technology and security-related initiatives for the Air Force. Upon completing his military service, MSK was the only place he applied. “I wanted to find a place where I’d value the mission as much as I did in the Air Force. MSK is that place,” says Mike.