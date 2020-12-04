MSK Experts Featured at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Thousands of oncology experts from around the world will tune in December 5-8, 2020 for The American Society of Hematology’s (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. For more than 60 years, the (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition has been the world’s most comprehensive hematology event of the year for hematologists and other related medical professionals.

The virtual meeting will include in-depth sessions from leading experts in hematology, thousands of scientific abstracts, and more. Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) physicians and scientists are involved in notable research to be presented at the meeting and are available to comment on a variety of topics within leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. On Sunday, December 6 from 9:30 am – 10:15 am ET, Marcel R.M. van den Brink, MD, PhD, medical oncologist and head of MSK’s Division of Hematologic Malignancies, will take part in a live Q&A titled “Friend or Foe: The Microbiome, Antibiotics and Death After Transplant.”

For more information and to set up interviews, contact mediastaff@mskcc.org. To register for the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition visit: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/registration-information. Follow the meeting live on Twitter using the hashtag #ASH20 and follow MSK on Twitter at @sloan_kettering.