Memorial Sloan Kettering Community Programs manager Christy Manso addresses MSK vaccinators. Resident Anika Navaroli snaps a selfie when it’s her turn to get the vaccine. The clinic is staffed by MSK nurses, like Claudia Derico, pictured here with resident Theresa Nickerson. MKS nurse practitioner Christina Najarian guides resident Franklin A. Rijo through the vaccination process. The vaccine clinic is open to all eligible New Yorkers, and those over 75 can walk in without an appointment. Pictured: MSK assistant attending Dhwani Patel and resident Katrina Parris. MSK nurse Claudia Derico administers the Pfizer vaccine to resident Charlotte Small-Chestnut.

To expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Memorial Sloan Kettering is now joining forces with the City of New York and the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem on a new community clinic at the church for the next few weeks. Every Tuesday through Saturday, MSK staffers are administering vaccines to make it easier for people to get protection. In the first week, more than 1,000 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Here are some photos from the opening week.