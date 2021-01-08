Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Martin S. Tallman, MD, Named American Society of Hematology President

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) elected Martin S. Tallman, MD, Chief of MSK’s Leukemia Service as their president for a year-long term. As ASH President, Dr. Tallman will work with other members of ASH to provide ongoing advice and counsel to ASH leadership on specific topics of timeliness and significance as well as other matters of importance.

A world-renowned hematologist, Dr. Tallman’s research interests include clinical investigation in acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute promyelocytic leukemia, and hairy cell leukemia.

“The most important issue facing hematology today is the remarkably rapid pace of progress in the discovery, dissemination, and integration of new knowledge,” said Dr. Tallman. “As ASH president, I look forward to facilitating connection and conversation among ASH members of all backgrounds and experience levels to improve care for those living with blood disorders.”

Dr. Tallman has been a member of ASH for 21 years, and during that time he has served in various leadership roles representing the Society, most recently serving as an ASH Councillor and as ASH Vice President. He completed a three-year term as the executive editor of Hematology, ASH’s education program book, and he helped establish the ASH Meeting on Hematologic Malignancies as a founding co-chair in 2015 and continued to serve as co-chair the following year. He has also participated in several of ASH’s training and educational career development programs.