Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Named in Fast Company’s First Annual List of “Brands That Matter”

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) is proud to announce it has been named to the “Brands that Matter” list by Fast Company. The inaugural list celebrates 95 global companies and non-profits that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals. All 95 organizations have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2Bcustomers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and into 2021, many people delayed cancer screening and cancer care despite the negative health implications. In response, MSK created a PSA-style campaign featuring our staff to assure people that it was safe, urgent, and easy to seek cancer care during COVID-19. Our “Cancer Care Can’t Wait” campaign reached audiences across paid, owned, and earned media, and continues to run today.

MSK enacted comprehensive new protocols to keep patients, staff, and visitors safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and created and maintains a digital hub to give patients, caregivers, and the general population easy access to information and guidance from a trusted source. MSK hosted regular online information sessions for patients and caregivers across a wide range of topics such as how COVID-19 affects cancer screening, pediatric cancer care, vaccines, and more.

“Being recognized as a “Brand that Matters” is an honor and represents the transformative impact MSK has around the world, as a leader in the global cancer community. The collaboration among diverse disciplines across basic science, patient care, and translational and clinical research is unique, enabling life-changing scientific discoveries and treatments, and an expertise that transcends MSK as we train the next generation of scientists and clinicians,” said Roxanne Taylor, MSK’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer.