NBC’s Today Show Spotlights MSK and Addresses Access to Care at Comprehensive Cancer Centers

On July 22, 2021, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was prominently featured on NBC News/The Today Show about “How to Navigate Nation’s Top Hospitals.” The segment positioned MSK as a leader in cancer care while highlighting our specialized care and personal approach and challenging the misperception that comprehensive cancer centers such as MSK are not easily accessible for cancer patients.

Today Show Anchor and Senior National Correspondent for NBC News, Kate Snow, sat down with an MSK patient of Jamie Chaft, MD, who recounted her seamless and positive experience receiving specialized treatment for her lung cancer during the pandemic. Kate also spoke with Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD, who was featured in the segment providing guidance for patients who are newly diagnosed and explaining the benefits of a specialized cancer center such as MSK.

The segment outlined several helpful tips for individuals who receive a caner diagnosis:

Have a medical advocate

Make a treatment plan

Get a second opinion

Consider clinical trials

Access telehealth if available

As Dr. Reidy-Lagunes explained, “the doors at MSK are open to everyone. Anyone with a diagnosis of cancer should come.” For more information on becoming a patient at MSK, see here.