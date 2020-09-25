Physician-in-Chief Lisa M. DeAngelis Recognized on Avenue Magazine’s Power List 2020

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) is proud to announce that Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer Lisa M. DeAngelis, MD, is included on Avenue Magazine’s The Power List 2020. The list of more than 50 visionaries within the New York metropolitan area comprises leaders in the arts, culture, philanthropy, education, urban planning, medicine, and more. This year, the annual survey of movers and machers was reimagined to highlight those who are making New York City a better place.

Recognized for her groundbreaking research in the field of neuro-oncology over her more than 30-year career, DeAngelis was included with esteemed colleagues from Columbia University and Mount Sinai Health System under the Medical Research section of the list. As noted in her nomination, “DeAngelis and Memorial Sloan Kettering are leading the charge in treating brain tumors, as well as the neurological effects of brain cancer. She’s using her head to save yours.”