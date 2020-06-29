Science Spotlight Uncovers Epigenetic Events Driving Oncogenesis with Yael David, PhD

The June 29 edition of “MSK Science Spotlight” will feature chemical biologist Yael David, PhD, “Uncovering Epigenetic Events that Drive Oncogenesis.” A member of Sloan Kettering Institute, Dr. David develops and applies methods in chemical biology toward studying epigenetic regulation and its correlation with disease states. Her 2019 breakthrough found waste produced by cancer cells causes a type of damage called glycation, affecting histones, the proteins around which DNA is spooled in chromosomes.“MSK Science Spotlight” seminars take place every Monday and Wednesday at 4:30 pm ET and are 60 minutes, including 15 minutes for Q&A. Detailed information about seminar speakers, dates, and times as well as live streams and recorded video are available here.