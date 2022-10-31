Selwyn M. Vickers Named to amNY Metro and PoliticsNY’s Power Players in Healthcare List

Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., FACS, President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), has been named to amNY Metro and PoliticsNY’s Power Players in Healthcare list. The list acknowledges and celebrates healthcare leaders who envision a better future for all New Yorkers and constitute New York’s ever-expanding and constantly improving healthcare system.

Charged with leading the world-renowned cancer research, education and care center in September 2022, Dr. Vickers is an internationally recognized pancreatic cancer surgeon, pancreatic cancer researcher, and pioneer in health disparities research. As President and CEO, Dr. Vickers is committed to improving access to cancer care within the tri-state area and around the world.

He is equally committed to addressing health inequalities that prevent all people from experiencing the greatest benefits from our healthcare system.

Prior to joining MSK, Dr. Vickers was CEO of the UAB Health System, CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance, and dean of the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. He is a board-certified surgeon and the past president of the American Surgical Association, a member of the National Academy of Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Society of Scholars.

