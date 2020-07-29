Spotlight Speaker: SKI Director, Joan Massagué, PhD

SKI Director, Joan Massagué, PhD, is an internationally renowned cancer biologist and leading researcher in the study of cancer metastasis, the cause of 90 percent of cancer deaths. He is featured in the July 29 MSK Science Spotlight. Dr. Massagué studies the control of stem cell growth and phenotype in tumor progression, metastasis, and response to therapy and will present, “The Logic of Metastasis.” This installment of MSK Science Spotlight will be hosted by Andrea Schietinger, PhD, Associate Member of the Immunology Program at SKI.

pm