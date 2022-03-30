Vivian Strong, MD, Highlights What is New in Surgery for Gastric Cancer at the International Gastric Cancer Congress 2022

Vivian Strong, MD, FACS, the Iris Cantor Chair, addressed colleagues and gastric cancer experts from around the world at the International Gastric Cancer Congress 2022. Dr. Strong presented “Highlights of What is New in Surgery for Gastric Cancer” as part of the meeting’s scientific program. Speaking onsite in Houston, TX, Dr. Strong gave a detailed update on new techniques and technology, clinical research and trials, and the role of surgeons as partners for novel translational approaches.

After highlighting recent advances in minimally invasive surgery, ICG fluorescence imaging, reconstructive techniques, circulating tumor DNA, immunotherapy and more, Dr. Strong noted that, “we are building an ever increasing diverse and multi-faceted approach to attacking this cancer from all angles.” She noted the advances that have been made in gastric cancer in recent years and the multi-disciplinary approaches that brought us to where we are today.

VIDEO Vivian Strong, MD, FACS, the Iris Cantor Chair, addressed colleagues and gastric cancer experts from around the world at the International Gastric Cancer Congress 2022. Video Details

MSK experts have been on the forefront of many of these advances, including approvals of breakthrough treatments for HER 2 negative gastric cancer, a better understanding about the molecular subtypes of gastric cancer and genetic mutations such as CDH1, novel combination therapies, prophylactic total gastrectomies, and much more.