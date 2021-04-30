On-the-Air: MSK’s Chief Health Equity Officer Carol Brown Talks with NY1 about Cancer Health Disparities

In honor of Minority Cancer Awareness Month, MSK’s Chief Health Equity Officer Dr. Carol Brown spoke with NY1 reporter Ruschell Boone on April 29 about cancer health disparities, the role fear plays in cancer screening hesitancy, and the importance of not putting off cancer screening and treatment. Dr. Brown also discussed examples of systemic changes necessary to close the disparities gap, how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing disparities, and shared how MSK is helping to advance health equity in the New York area through partnerships with community groups and public health agencies. Watch the full interview here.