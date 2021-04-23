Community Matters: Collaboration with Nassau County Leads to Hundreds of Residents Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Nassau County resident Farrah Mozzawalla receives literature from MSK nurse Curt Haase prior to receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. MSK nurse Curt Haase administers the vaccine to Lionel Chitty. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced the partnership at a press event held in early March at MSK Nassau in Uniondale. In March, MSK’s Chief Health Equity Officer Dr. Carol Brown remarked, “It’s essential that this lifesaving vaccine get to the people who need it most, including nearby communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Nassau County Department of Health recently partnered to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations to residents from communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Over the course of several days, 400 residents from nearby towns received their COVID-19 vaccination at MSK Nassau in Uniondale. The effort was spearheaded by Dr. Carol Brown, MSK’s Chief Health Equity Officer, and Dr. Carolyn McCummings, Nassau County Department of Health Commissioner.



The pop-up clinic was announced in early-March by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran at a press conference. The partnership between MSK and Nassau County will extend to shared goals around cancer health equity in the community.