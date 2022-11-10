Annual Prostate Cancer Screening Pays Off for Black Community Leader in Harlem

Prostate cancer takes a severe toll on Black men.



Prompt diagnosis and treatment is especially important for good outcomes.

Larry Scott Blackmon was stunned when actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer in August 2020. Several months later, Larry’s annual checkup revealed a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level — a marker of prostate cancer. He took that PSA test seriously. Seeing the charismatic actor get taken down by cancer at age 43 — the same age as Larry at the time — was a wake-up call.

A vice president of Fresh Direct and leader in the Harlem and Black political community, Larry did not hesitate to follow up with a urologist, even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A challenge for men of color is paying attention to their health and screening for things like prostate cancer,” he says. “I was determined to go into the doctor’s office and ask for more testing.”

Black Men Have an Increased Prostate Cancer Risk

Larry had good reason to be concerned about getting prompt diagnosis and treatment. Prostate cancer takes a harsher toll on Black men than other American men, including other men of color. Black men are 1.6 times more likely to develop prostate cancer in their lifetime and twice as likely to die from the disease.

The reasons for the disparity are complex and not fully understood. The increased prostate cancer risk for Black men may be related to:

Social disparities — such as access to healthcare

Environmental issues — such as exposure to carcinogens

Differences in tumor biology that cause prostate cancer in Black men to progress faster or be harder to treat

Larry had an MRI scan and biopsy, which showed he had intermediate-risk prostate cancer.

“I was devastated. I just didn’t understand it,” he says. “I was thinking: ‘Am I going to die young? What does this mean for me in terms of quality of life?’ ”

Deciding on Prostate Cancer Treatment in New York City

Larry’s brother urged him to go to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) because his girlfriend had been treated there for breast cancer. Larry contacted MSK and had an evaluation with radiation oncologist Daniel Shasha, MD. He says Dr. Shasha immediately put him at ease.

“He looked at my chart and said, ‘You will be cured,’ ” Larry recalls. “Those were the most reassuring words I had ever heard.”

Relieved that his outlook was favorable, Larry was also glad he had a choice of surgery or radiation to treat his disease. His form of prostate cancer would grow slowly, so he had time to weigh his options and consider the side effects of either treatment. He met with MSK urologic surgeon Alvin C. Goh, MD, about a possible operation but worried about radical prostatectomy side effects such as sexual dysfunction and urinary problems.

“Dr. Shasha had been very upfront and direct about pros and cons of each treatment and how they affect quality of life,” Larry says. “I also talked to a lot of other Black men who had been through prostate cancer treatment. Based on what they told me, I leaned toward radiation.”

Radiation for Prostate Cancer

Larry met with MSK radiation oncologist Marisa A. Kollmeier, MD, who specializes in radiation therapy for prostate cancer.

“She was nothing short of incredible,” Larry says.

Dr. Kollmeier explained that he had two radiation treatment options:

External beam radiation therapy — typically an approach called typically an approach called MSK Precise® , which destroys tumors with a high, targeted dose of radiation in fewer sessions than traditional long-course radiation therapy. Brachytherapy — an internal form of radiation therapy, pioneered for prostate cancer at MSK, in which radioactive seeds are implanted into the tumor/prostate and destroy it. an internal form of radiation therapy, pioneered for prostate cancer at MSK, in which radioactive seeds are implanted into the tumor/prostate and destroy it.

“For a patient with favorable-risk prostate cancer, the choice of treatment is usually guided by patient preference regarding side effect comparisons,” Dr. Kollmeier says. “Larry selected brachytherapy because of the excellent efficacy and preferable side effect profile for his lifestyle.”

How Brachytherapy Cures Prostate Cancer With Radioactive Seeds

In November 2021, Larry received brachytherapy treatment at MSK’s main hospital. Dr. Kollmeier implanted tiny titanium seeds containing radiation through needles placed into the skin and directly into the prostate during an hourlong procedure while Larry was under anesthesia. To enable precise seed placement, she used transrectal ultrasound guidance and a sophisticated computer software treatment planning system. This ensured that the tumor received the optimal dose of radiation while the surrounding tissue was protected.

Radiation oncologist Marisa Kollmeier

“The precision of seed placement directly into the prostate enables us to deliver a high dose exactly where it needs to be, reducing the dose to normal surrounding tissue such as the rectum, bladder, and erectile tissues,” Dr. Kollmeier says. “We also take a final MRI scan before the patient is discharged to ensure the seeds remain at the ideal locations.”

Larry was able to go home later the same day. He felt the effects of the operation for about a month, mainly soreness and fatigue. “It takes time for the prostate to heal and for your body to recover, and I dealt with fatigue for some time,” he says. “But I am past that now.”

Back to an Active Life After Brachytherapy

Today, Larry is fully active, enjoying baseball and basketball — and, above all, bicycling. In May 2022, he completed the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, a 40-mile ride around New York City. He also is a part-time professional DJ.

Larry is well-known in the Harlem and Black political community and was named a Crain’s New York Business Notable Black Leader in 2022. He has started his own consulting firm, The Blackmon Organization. He also works closely with a long list of civic organizations, including the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and 100 Black Men of New York, and with City Harvest, a nonprofit that helps alleviate food insecurity.

He also has become a strong advocate for prostate cancer awareness. In September, he participated in the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in Manhattan and was one of the top fundraisers. He urges other Black men to get screened for the disease.

“Dr. Shasha told me that he’s seen more and more younger Black men who are coming in with prostate cancer,” Larry says. “He encouraged me to tell my story and not be shy about it, so I’m putting myself out there. For anyone recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, I want you to know your life is not over. It’s one of the most curable cancers. God gave me a second chance in life, and I am eternally and forever grateful to Memorial Sloan Kettering.”

