Craig B. Thompson Named to AMNY Metro and PoliticsNY’s Power Players in Health Care List

Craig B. Thompson, MD, President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), has been named to the first AMNY Metro and PoliticsNY’s Power Players in Health Care list. The list salutes top public officials, policymakers, hospital and health maintenance organization (HMO) executives, doctors, nurses, and labor, business and nonprofit leaders who manage the day-in and day-out work in the health care industry and envision a better future for all New Yorkers.

In addition to leading one of the nation’s top cancer centers, Dr. Thompson is a medical oncologist with extensive research experience in cancer, immunology, and translational medicine. His current research focuses on the regulation of cellular metabolism during cell growth and differentiation and on the role that metabolic changes play in the origin and progression of cancer. Dr. Thompson is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, and the Association of American Physicians. He is also a Fellow of the American Association for Cancer Research Academy.

To view the AMNY Metro and PoliticsNY’s Power Players in Health Care list, click here.