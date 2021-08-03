Craig B. Thompson Named to City and State’s 2021 Life Sciences Power 50

Craig B. Thompson, MD, President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), has been named to the first City & State Life Sciences Power 50. The list recognizes the most notable individuals who are making strides in the life sciences in New York, including leaders from academia, biotechnology, finance, policymaking and more. Dr. Thompson is ranked third on the list and is being recognized as a key individual behind the healthcare sector’s remarkable growth in New York.

Dr. Thompson was previously named to the organization’s 2021 Health Power 100, a list of public officials, healthcare executives, advocates and activists, academics, and labor leaders who are navigating the COVID-19 crisis and finding a path forward.

Dr. Thompson has extensive research experience in cancer, immunology, and translational medicine. His current research focuses on the regulation of cellular metabolism during cell growth and differentiation and on the role that metabolic changes play in the origin and progression of cancer. Dr. Thompson is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, and the Association of American Physicians. He is also a Fellow of the American Association for Cancer Research Academy.

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, MSK has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs, and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses, and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, MSK is one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world.

To view the City & State Life Sciences Power 50 list, click here.