Craig B. Thompson Named to City & State’s 2022 Health Care Power 100 List

Craig B. Thompson, MD, President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), has been named to City & State’s 2022 Health Care Power 100 list. The prestigious Health Care Power list recognizes the most influential public health officials, hospital executives, labor leaders, activists and other influential figures that have shaped New York’s response to the pandemic – and other pressing healthcare matters – over the past year.

This year Dr. Thompson ranks #39 on City & State’s listing, in 2021 he was also ranked #39. City & State recognized Dr. Thompson for his leadership as MSK developed its own coronavirus test, expanded telemedicine and remote work capabilities and researched how COVID-19 interacts with cancer patients. Dr. Thompson has previously been named to City & State’s 2021 Health Power 100, as well as the 2021 Life Sciences Power 50.

Dr. Thompson has extensive research experience in cancer, immunology, and translational medicine. His current research focuses on the regulation of cellular metabolism during cell growth and differentiation and on the role that metabolic changes play in the origin and progression of cancer. Dr. Thompson is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, and the Association of American Physicians. He is also a Fellow of the American Association for Cancer Research Academy.

To view City & State’s Health Care Power 100 list, click here.