A Message From Dr. Selwyn Vickers, MSK’s President and CEO

Dear MSK Community,

More people than ever before can expect to survive cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, there are more than 18 million cancer survivors in the United States, and nearly half have lived 10 years or more. Cancer that spreads to other organs remains a challenging diagnosis. But in 2025, an estimated 700,000 people are living with the six most common forms of metastatic cancer and their numbers are expected to continue growing.

MSK is a leader in developing new insights and treatments for cancer that save lives and reduce suffering.

We are just as committed to helping people with cancer live healthier, more satisfying lives during and after treatment. So that people don’t just survive cancer — they thrive.

This issue of MSK News is devoted to our pioneering efforts to establish evidence-based guidance that empowers patients with actions they can take to feel more in control of their lives during and after cancer treatment.

We explore:

At MSK, these complements to the lifesaving therapies we provide play a vital role in our commitment to care for the whole person, in every way we can. As you will see, we bring the same world-class scientific rigor to these efforts as we do to our discovery science and clinical investigations.

All of these efforts — both to control cancer and to help patients feel more in control of their lives — depend on the generosity of the MSK Giving Community. In 2025, we are marking the first full year of “The MSK Campaign: Leading Science. Changing Lives.” The campaign’s goal is to ensure that our doctors and scientists will have the resources needed to create new treatments, turning MSK’s legacy of innovation into impact.

You will see that impact right now in the lives of the people in this issue. Their stories are inspiring and informative, with hopeful lessons for anyone coping with cancer.

Sincerely,

Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS

President and Chief Executive Officer