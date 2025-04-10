Evidence-Based Holistic and Natural Medicine for Cancer Patients

A cancer diagnosis can make you feel as if the ground has shifted beneath you, throwing your life into a cycle of appointments, treatments, and scans. It’s common to feel waves of uncertainty or even disconnection from your own body.

MSK’s Integrative Medicine Service empowers patients with evidence-based recommendations that fit seamlessly into your care plan — offering reliable alternatives to unproven trends.

Here is some of what MSK recommends to help you find strength and hope.

Avoid Alcohol

Growing evidence suggests it increases your risk of at least seven common cancers. Read more about the latest research into how alcohol impacts your cancer risk.

Mind-Body Therapies

Focused on the connection between the mind and body to improve well-being, mind-body therapies can reduce stress, help manage pain, and promote relaxation. They can include everything from meditation to aromatherapy and Tai Chi.

Read more about the potential benefits of different kinds of mind-body therapy from the Integrative Medicine Service at MSK.

Meditation

Practiced regularly, meditation can reduce stress and depression. The most-researched form is mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), typically offered as an eight-week program.

Explore MSK’s meditation and relaxation library, which offers meditations for the newly diagnosed, for symptom relief, and more.

Yoga

A practice that originated in India thousands of years ago, it has been shown to improve strength, mood, and quality of life for cancer patients.

Read more from the Integrative Medicine Service about the different kinds of yoga and their potential benefits for cancer patients.

Acupuncture and Acupressure

These ancient Chinese medicine practices have been proved to relieve common symptoms like neuropathy, pain, nausea, and sleep disturbances.

Read more about the benefits of acupuncture from the Integrative Medicine Service.

Music Therapy

No musical background or experience is required. A trained therapist guides you with music that can help improve brain health, coordination, creativity, resiliency, and connections with your loved ones.

Read more about the varied potential benefits of music therapy for people undergoing cancer treatment.

MSK’s About Herbs

This database is available to help you determine the value of taking herbs, vitamins, and other supplements. Always discuss with your doctor whether they might interact with your cancer medicines and are worth the expense.

Explore MSK’s database of herbs.