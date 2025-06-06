Living With Stage 4 Cancer

Cancer that spreads from an initial tumor to other parts of the body — known as metastasis — is a daunting diagnosis that brings with it a great deal of fear and uncertainty. While metastatic cancer remains challenging, significant advances in diagnosis and treatment are making it possible for more people than ever to live longer — and better — with advanced cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, there are now more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S., and nearly half have lived 10 years or more. In 2025, an estimated 700,000 people are living with the six most common forms of metastatic cancer, and their numbers are expected to continue growing.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) is focused on better understanding how cancer spreads and how it can be stopped — and equally dedicated to helping patients maintain their quality of life. For those living with metastatic cancer, that means the ability to pursue what matters most to each person — whether that’s making art, caring for others, running marathons, or spending more time with family.

Dennis Flaherty

Four years ago, Dennis Flaherty was told to get his affairs in order when he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer at another hospital. Refusing to give up, he sought care at MSK, ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the top hospital in the country for urology care in 2024.

After surgery, radiation, and checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, Dennis shows no evidence of disease. He’s back to just being a dad to his teenage daughter, Julia. “Growing up in New York City, I always heard that MSK was the best, but I didn’t know how easy it would be to get treatment there,” says Dennis.

“Now whenever I hear that someone has been diagnosed with cancer, I urge them to just pick up the phone and call MSK for an appointment, like I did.”

Antonio Lekhrajma

When Antonio Lekhrajmal was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer, his doctor, gastrointestinal oncologist Yelena Janjigian, MD, was frank about the challenge that faced him.

“But she told me, ‘Together, we’re going to do everything possible to help you.’ ” More than five years later, thanks to immunotherapy checkpoint inhibitors, Antonio is grateful to be doing what he loves in retirement — spending time with his family and immersing himself in his art studio.

Dr. Janjigian says, “I can now look some people in the eye who have stage 4 cancer and say there’s a possibility they will live with this disease, rather than live in fear.”

Jacqueline Hickey

Jacqueline Hickey has been fighting lung cancer for 17 years. When it spread to her bones four years ago, intense pain kept her from enjoying the life she’d always treasured — working as a nurse and being a mother of four.

But she found relief at MSK’s special clinic for treating bone metastases, where doctors in five different specialties can see patients on the same day and coordinate treatments. Jacqueline was treated with a combination of a nerve block, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and cryoablation (which freezes and kills the bone metastases).

“It’s unbelievable the difference it made,” she says. “There’s so many new things coming out to help manage pain. If one thing doesn’t work, there’s always something else they can try. I am here enjoying lots of good things in my life and am forever grateful for the care that MSK continues to give.”

LaDawn Jefferson

New York City Police administrator LaDawn Jefferson has always been an avid runner, and she hasn’t let stage 4 breast cancer stop her. Three years ago, she was diagnosed with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer that had spread to the fluid around her brain and spinal cord, typically a grave prognosis.

“I found myself packing up my closet, getting ready to die,” she says. “I thought everything was over.” But the 52-year-old grandmother from Brooklyn pushed through. She had surgery and chemotherapy, under the care of breast oncologist Pedram Razavi, MD, PhD.

Incredibly, the day after her last treatment, in February 2022, she ran a four-mile race. Now in complete remission for more than two years, she ran the NYC Marathon last fall. Believe it or not, LaDawn says she doesn’t like running. “It’s a struggle,” she says. “But I like the competition I have with myself when I get out there. I’m proving to myself that I can do anything, in spite of whatever is out there in front of me.”