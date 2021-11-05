MSK Breast Cancer Expert Shares Tips for Women with Telemundo Audience

MSK’s Pamela Drullinsky, MD, a breast medical oncologist and Regional Care Network Medical Site Director of MSK Nassau, joined one of her patients on a recent segment on Noticiero Telemundo 47 for breast cancer awareness month. The story highlighted Rosa Martinez’s personal journey with breast cancer after being diagnosed at age 34. Rosa shared how difficult it was at first to talk about her diagnoses but her strength and support from her family, friends and loved ones helped her through treatment and she wants to share her story with others who may be going through the same experience. Dr. Drullinsky addressed what women should know about symptoms and screening. She said, “it’s important to pay attention to any new mass around your breasts, skin changes, and notice inverted nipples. Woman can live for many years with advanced cancer.” Rosa’s message to the community is simple, “as soon as you feel something strange in your body, visit a specialist.”