MSK Experts Featured at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

Thousands of oncology experts from around the world will tune in September 19 to 21 for the European Society for Medical Oncology’s (ESMO) Virtual Congress. During the virtual meeting, experts will present promising new developments aimed at improving cancer patient care. This year, there will also be a dedicated COVID-19 and cancer track.

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) physicians and scientists are involved in notable research to be presented at the meeting and are available to comment on topics including advances in cancer treatments, immunotherapy, precision medicine, and more. MSK expert Alexander Drilon, MD, and recently named Chief of the Early Drug Development (EDD) Service in the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology, will be featured during a special ESMO Colloquium session on September 22, where he will discuss precision medicine implementation in the clinic.

