MSK Partners with Nassau County to Equitably Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines

As part of MSK’s commitment to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, MSK has partnered with the Nassau County Department of Health to distribute vaccinations to residents from communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The partnership was announced today at MSK Nassau during a press conference with the Nassau County Executive, Laura Curran.

Through the partnership, MSK Nassau will host vaccine pop-up clinics twice a week from Thursday, March 11 through Tuesday, March 23. The Nassau County Department of Health worked with community groups and stakeholders to identify the hundreds of residents to be vaccinated at the pop-up clinics.

“It’s essential that this lifesaving vaccine get to the people who need it most, and MSK is committed to making that happen in the Nassau County community,” said Dr. Carol Brown, Senior Vice President and MSK’s Chief Health Equity Officer. “Through this partnership, MSK will provide the resources and staffing needed to help Nassau residents at highest risk from COVID-19 get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Dr. Brown added that future collaboration with Nassau County will extend to shared goals around cancer health equity in the community. As MSK’s Chief Health Equity Officer, Dr. Brown and her staff are working to address cancer disparities that exist due to racial, ethnic, cultural, or socioeconomic barriers, and to expand access to cancer care and clinical trials at MSK sites.

To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination with the Nassau County Department of Health, please visit: https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/vaccine or call the Nassau County COVID-19 hotline: 516-227-9570.