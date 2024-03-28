MSK Research Highlights, March 28, 2024

New research from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) shows the effectiveness of cryoablation for large breast cancer tumors; helps win the approval of a drug to treat one type of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; identifies a gene essential for the formation of a common childhood brain tumor; and unlocks the secrets of natural killer cell metabolism. Low recurrence seen with cryoablation for large breast tumors

Cryoablation, a minimally invasive technique used to freeze and destroy small tumors, is effective for breast cancer patients with larger tumors, according to research presented by MSK interventional radiologist Yolanda Bryce, MD, at the 2024 Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting. The retrospective study assessed outcomes for 60 patients who underwent cryoablation because they were not candidates for surgery or declined surgery due to other health concerns. The average size of their tumors was 2.5 centimeters. In a follow-up after 16 months, only 10% of patients experienced a recurrence of their cancer. “For patients who have larger tumors but can’t undergo surgery, this approach could be more effective than the current standard of care for patients who are not surgical candidates,” Dr. Bryce said in news release from the meeting. “When treated with only radiation and hormonal therapy, tumors will eventually return. So the fact that we saw only a 10% recurrence rate in our study is incredibly promising.” Read more in the society’s news release.

New targeted drug approved for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

On February 15, 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the targeted therapy tepotinib (Tepmetko®). Tepotinib is used to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer caused by a genetic error called METex14. The drug had previously received an accelerated approval in February 2021. Tepotinib was approved based on the findings from a multicenter international phase 2 clinical trial known as VISION. MSK thoracic oncologist Paul Paik, MD, Clinical Director of MSK’s Thoracic Oncology Service, was lead author of the VISION study and treated patients on the trial, as initially reported in The New England Journal of Medicine. He also co-authored a follow-up study published in JAMA Oncology in September 2023 that reported the long-term outcomes of patients who participated in the VISION trial. The overall response rate for patients in the study was 51%. The study also found that, for the patients who responded to tepotinib, the drug continued to work for a long time. The average length of time that patients responded was 18 months, with those who had not received any previous treatments receiving even longer benefit. The most common side effects from tepotinib, which is taken daily as a pill, are swelling, gastrointestinal problems, decreased appetite, and changes in liver enzymes.

PGBD5 mutator causes common childhood brain tumors

Unlocking the secrets of natural killer cell metabolism