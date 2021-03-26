MSK’s Cynthia McCollum and Mini Kamboj Honored by New York State Assembly Member at 6th Annual New York State Women of Distinction Awards

New York State Assembly Member Rebecca A. Seawright held the 6th Annual New York State Women of Distinction Awards Ceremony on March 23, 2021. MSK’s Cynthia McCollum and Mini Kamboj, MD, were both honored at this virtual event held in recognition of Women’s History Month. The award presented by State Assembly Member Seawright was given to women who have demonstrated commitment to inspiring others and working hard to put their community on a better path forward. As well as being an award winner, Ms. McCollum served as this year’s keynote speaker.

Assembly Member Seawright honored 28 recipients with the Women of Distinction Award, each who helped make a difference in the Upper East Side, Yorkville, and Roosevelt Island communities throughout 2020. Assembly Member Seawright acknowledged Ms. McCollum’s long-standing commitment to Memorial Sloan Kettering and her work with MSK within the community. Dr. Kamboj was recognized for her clinical and scholarly work in healthcare epidemiology and the prevention of hospital-acquired infections in cancer patients.

“I am honored to have been recognized with this award and to have given the keynote address. Women’s History Month is the perfect time to celebrate the progress women have made in our community,” said Cynthia McCollum, Senior Vice President, Hospital Administration. “Today at MSK, women are represented in all levels of leadership within the organization and that is a wonderful achievement.”

“I am incredibly honored to be the recipient of this award,” said Mini Kamboj, MD, Chief Medical Epidemiologist, Infection Control. “My hope is to inspire the next generation of female clinicians and researchers so they can reach their greatest potential in their pursuit of scientific excellence.”

“We celebrate women today who are exemplary change-makers and influencers and the pioneers of the past upon whose shoulders we stand,” Assembly Member Seawright said. “They all inspire us to resist and keep up the fight. To the Women of Distinction, we say congratulations. You are an enduring inspiration to our entire community, our beloved city, and our great state of New York.”

For more information on the New York State Women of Distinction award, please visit: https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Rebecca-A-Seawright/story/96209.