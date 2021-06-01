MSK Takes Home Silver Award in 2021 Campaign US Media Awards

VIDEO | 01:00 Cancer care is essential care and it cannot wait. From testing for patients and staff, to enhanced safety measures, to telemedicine, we are making sure that you are able to get the care you need, when you need it, and where you need it. As always, our specialists treat every type of cancer, including the most important one: yours. Appointments are available for new and existing patients. Our inpatient and outpatient locations are open, and our healthcare teams are ready to provide the care and treatment you need. Video Details

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK)’s Department of Marketing & Communications was awarded the Silver Award for Most Effective Media Plan in the 2021 Campaign US Media Awards. The inaugural awards celebrate the creative and effective work and talent across media planning, buying and sales. The Most Effective Media Plan category specifically recognizes the groundbreaking strategy, data science, and precision marketing required to make a campaign not only compelling creatively, but effective in targeting audiences and servicing up relevant content.

The team was awarded for their recent campaign, “Cancer Care Can’t Wait” developed with agency partners at Known, Alma, and Lippincott. Due to COVID-19, MSK saw one of the sharpest declines in admissions in 2020, as patients delayed much-needed treatment over fears about the virus. This was a crisis not only for MSK, but for its patients. Timely cancer treatment is absolutely critical and waiting for care can have a tangible effect on outcomes. In response, MSK launched a multi-component campaign spanning strategy, creative, media planning, buying & optimization, via social, digital, out-of-home advertising, TV, radio, and print. The overarching focus of the campaign highlighted the human element behind MSK – the doctors, nurses, staff – who work tirelessly through rain, shine, or pandemic to provide first-rate cancer care for more than 400 types of cancers for the patients who need it most. The results were impressive: new visit requests doubled from May 2020 to January 2021, and as of September 28, 2020, MSK saw demand bounce back.