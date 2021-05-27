The National Cancer Act @ 50: Reflecting on Half a Century of Cancer Research

Fifty years ago, the signing of the National Cancer Act launched the nation’s “War on Cancer” and ushered in a new era of cancer research and care. The legislation inspired a national commitment to making progress against cancer, the second leading cause of death in the U.S.

In recognition of this anniversary and National Cancer Research Month, MSK reflects on its legacy of groundbreaking research with a round-up of some notable cancer research milestones from the past 50 years.

As one of the three original comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S., MSK has a deep history of cancer research that has continually advanced the field and provided new and powerful ways for the institution – and the wider cancer community – to diagnose and treat cancer. Driving the effort is one of the world’s most dynamic programs of cancer research, with more than 100 research laboratories focused on better understanding the many types of cancer and the biology underlying them. In addition, MSK is home to more than 30 state-of-the-art core facilities, which provide its research community with the latest research technology and a wide range of expert services.

The past 50 years have seen MSK researchers collaborate with the oncology community to repeatedly push the field forward and build on previous advances:

Additional MSK research milestones include:

1973: MSK performed the United States’ first successful MSK performed the United States’ first successful bone marrow transplant between an individual and a patient who had no biological relationship to the donor.

1976: MSK scientists developed a method for detecting tumor-specific antigens in some types of cancer – essential information for developing specific MSK scientists developed a method for detecting tumor-specific antigens in some types of cancer – essential information for developing specific tumor vaccines

2011: The FDA The FDA approved ipilimumab (Yervoy®), the first immune checkpoint inhibitor, based on the work of MSK investigators in both the lab and clinic.

A Dedicated Focus on Research

MSK researchers collaborate internally and externally to bring together laboratory investigators and clinicians from different disciplines to advance the current understanding of tumor biology and explore new ways to cure, control, and prevent disease.

The Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI) is MSK’s research arm dedicated to understanding the biology of cancer through nine major research programs. SKI investigators collaborate with MSK physician-scientists to help speed important research findings from the laboratory to the patient.

MSK also conducts one of the largest clinical research programs in the world, with hundreds of clinical trials open to patients, both pediatric and adult. Some of these clinical trials look at new therapies that may be able to help treat or potentially cure the disease. Others study therapies to see whether they produce fewer side effects than what’s currently used to treat the disease. Still others may focus on improving quality of life for people who have already had cancer treatment or are living with cancer.